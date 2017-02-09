Boggess student Plano ISD Spelling Bee Champ

The Murphy Fire Rescue department is holding hands-only CPR training classes starting at 8 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 11 in Fire Station training room at 206 North Murphy Rd.

Each class will be 20 minutes and the last is slated for noon.

Classes will emphasize hands-only CPR, in which participants learn to assist victims by using rhythmic compression.

For additional information visit www.murphytx.org. ... See MoreSee Less

Make plans to visit downtown Farmersville this Saturday. The merchants are planning a nice giveaway.

farmersvilletimes.com/2017/02/03/fall-in-love-with-farmersville-giveaway-is-feb-11/ ... See MoreSee Less Fall in Love with Farmersville giveaway is Feb. 11 farmersvilletimes.com The Farmersville Downtown Merchants Association is proud to announce its Fall in Love with Farmersville event. The event, which will be held from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, will featur

Second candidate files for council Place 3. For the story see the Feb. 9 issue and the e-Edition at www.etypeservices.com/Murphy%20MonitorID247/default.aspx. ... See MoreSee Less

Building, programming a future with the Murphy Middle School Robotics Club. For the story and photos see the Feb. 9 issue and the e-Edition at www.etypeservices.com/Murphy%20MonitorID247/default.aspx. ... See MoreSee Less