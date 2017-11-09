Students attend adventure camp

Staff Writer

[email protected]

Because Wylie has grown to become a town of almost 50,000, many children do not get to experience what nature has to offer, the Wylie Independent School District has stepped in to provide outdoor education through Collin County Adventure Camp.

All fifth grade students are given the opportunity to spend three days and two nights at the camp located near Anna. Last week, about 220 students from Harrison Intermediate School made the trip.

“It’s three days of intense nature instruction,” Harrison fifth grade science teacher Jim Duval said. “It’s outdoor education.”

For students who were unable to attend the camp, they attended a program at Harrison last week put on by Blackland Prairie Raptor Center in which they learned about owls and birds of prey.

The adventure camp was created with a $26 million bond issue to bring an outdoor learning experience to children of Collin County and the surrounding area. It opened in 2006 and is managed by the YMCA.

For the full story see the Nov. 9 issue or subscribe online.