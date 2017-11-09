New law gets to the point

Staff Writer

Texas citizens must now be en garde at all times.

Governor Greg Abbott recently signed into law HB 1935 which allows the open carry of blades longer than 5.5 inches.

Citizens can now carry a Jim Bowie knife, daggers, throwing knives, swords, katanas, machetes and spears.

Murphy Police Chief Arthur Cotten pointed out under the previous law you could have a sword on display in your home, but couldn’t carry it in the street. However, it was legal to open carry a rifle or shotgun down the street.

“In the past you couldn’t just walk down the street like a Samaria ninja and have a sword on you. Now that and other items are no longer illegal. However, you could carry a shotgun or rifle. That didn’t make much sense,” he said.

