Murphy Police investigating apparent murder/suicide

Murphy Police filed a report of an apparent murder/suicide in the city in the afternoon hours of Tuesday, Nov. 7.

Officers responded to a welfare check to a home in the 600 block of Taylor Trail in the Windy Hill Farms subdivision shortly before 3 p.m. A caller expressed concern over a missed lunch with her mother, a resident of the Taylor Trail home. The reporting individual was unsuccessful in attempting to contact her mother by phone, and traveled to the address to check on the mother’s condition.

Unable to obtain a response, and without a key to enter, the caller alerted the Murphy Police Department asking for assistance.

Officers were able to enter the home and made the discovery of two deceased individuals, both 72 years of age, and both victims of gunshots. Because of the circumstances surrounding the deaths, including the locked condition of the home, investigators believe it was a murder/suicide.

The investigation into the circumstances is continuing. Identities of the victims have not been released.

Follow the Murphy Monitor for continuing coverage.