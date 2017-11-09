Eleven PESH athletes sign letters of intent

A total of 11 Plano East athletes signed letters of intent Thursday morning. They were Alex Weis (Lindenwood University – lacrosse), Avery Markley (Texas A&M-Commerce – softball), Amy Jensen (University of Texas-Dallas – softball), Martha Brown (Dallas Baptist University – cross country), Libby Winans (University of Oklahoma – golf), Savanna Jones (Midwestern State University – volleyball), Kirby Smith (University of Texas at San Antonio – volleyball), Lauren Dooley (University of Florida – volleyball), Bella Konieczka (Highland Community College – softball), Gabbi Lopez (North Central Texas College -softball) and Andrew Mills (Bossier Parish Community College – baseball).
