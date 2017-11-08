Three propositions pass in Murphy election

Murphy residents voted in favor of three of four propositions in the near $23 million Capital Improvement Bond Election Tuesday, Nov. 7.

Gaining approval were Proposition A by a vote of 516 to 306 or 62.77 percent to 37.23 percent, Proposition B by a vote of 469 to 350 or 57.26 percent to 42.74 percent, and Proposition D by a vote of 447 to 377 or 54.25 percent to 45.75 percent.

Residents voted against Proposition C by a vote of 437 to 382 or 53.36 percent to 46.64 percent.

Proposition A was $15.5 million for street improvements, Proposition B was $1.7 million for public safety facilities, Proposition C was $1.3 million for improvements to existing municipal buildings and Proposition D was $4.4 million for park and recreation facilities.

In total 830 voters or 6.9 percent of the 12,105 registered voters in Murphy casts ballots on Election Day. All votes are unofficial until canvassed by city council.

In early voting citizens voted in favor of two of four propositions. Passing was Proposition A by a vote of 206 to 114 against or 64.38 percent to 35.63 percent and Proposition B by a vote of 182 to 136 or 57.23 percent to 42.77 percent. Voted against were Proposition C by a vote of 170 to 149 or 53.29 percent to 46.71 percent and Proposition D by a vote of 162 to 160 or 50.31 percent to 49.69 percent.

By David Jenkins • Staff Writer • [email protected]

