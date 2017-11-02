PESH students journal, record school happenings

Staff Writer

The combination of print and video has become the norm in modern day journalism.

Plano East journalism department is following that trend with the East Side Update and Panther Prints.

The East Side Update is broadcast throughout the school on Tuesdays and Fridays during second period. Staff covers a variety of topics from current events, school happenings and updates on PESH sports.

“It’s a way for us to get information out there that students need to know. It is a little more entertaining in video format and is more engaging for the large student body,” Creative Director Maddie Badowski said.

When East Side Update started, there was one student providing information once a week.

