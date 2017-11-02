Panthers outlast Wolves in crosstown shootout



Two good things happened to the Panthers last Friday night. First, they outlasted Plano West 45-41 to improve to 2-3 in District 6-6A, and, second, McKinney Boyd fell 17-5 to Plano the same evening.

That means if PESH can go 1-1 over the final two games, and Boyd loses its next two contests, the possibility exists the Panthers might make the postseason.

East will play in Allen this Friday and then conclude the regular season Nov. 10 versus Plano, another potential playoff participant. Boyd (3-2) will play Friday at Denton Guyer (3-2), which is also in the postseason hunt.

