Playoffs in reach despite 1-3 record in 6-6A



Click on the above picture to view more photos

By Greg Ford

Sports Editor

[email protected]

MCKINNEY — The Panthers not only were on the short end of the score during the Oct. 19 contest at McKinney, falling 63-50 at Ron Poe Stadium, they also went in the Texas high school record books.

They probably don’t want to be known for either. First, the loss dropped them to 1-3 in District 6-6A (2-5 overall) with just three games left in the season. Second, they surrendered a state record 599 yards rushing to Lion running back Matt Gadek, who did so on 48 carries while scoring six touchdowns.

Still, PESH has a good chance to get back in the win column this week against Plano West at Kimbrough Stadium. A win there would improve East’s district record to 2-3, and if the Panther can go 1-1 in their next two games with Allen (Nov. 3) and Plano (Nov. 10), they can finish the season 3-4 in 6-6A and possibly end up in a three-way tie with Boyd and Plano.

(To view the entire story, check out the Oct. 26 edition or subscribe online)

