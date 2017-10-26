Planning the future of city parks, recreation

Staff Writer

[email protected]

After having the same plan for nine years, the Parks, Recreation, and Open Space Master Plan will get an update.

Murphy city council unanimously approved the proposal during the Tuesday, Oct. 17 regular meeting.

Parks Superintendent Matt Foster has been in communication with the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. It was determined that it would be in the city’s best interest to develop a new master plan. Doing so would allow the city to apply for grants over the next 10 years. A new plan would be developed in 2019.

The plan meets TPWD’s criteria for grant funding.

The purpose of the plan is to indentify recreation needs, pertinent demographic information, existing and future park needs, park priorities and funding opportunities. Long-term this will provide citizens the benefits of recreation and preservation of open space.

At any point during the 10-year period of the plan, the city can make adjustments or updates if they would like. The only requirement from TPWD is they update it every five years.

For the full story see the Oct. 26 issue or subscribe online.