The city of Murphy is rolling out a new emergency alert system for residents.

After eight months of research from staff, they are switching from CodeRED to Rave Alert.

“We looked at several different systems out there and found the one that we really liked,” Murphy Police Chief Arthur Cotten said. “It has a lot more flexibility than we currently have and is very user friendly.”

The new system will go live Wednesday, Nov. 1. CodeRED will be active until Friday, Nov. 10.

“We will have some overlap in there so we can get out that information to those citizens using CodeRED,” Cotten said. “Citizens will have to fill out all requested information, since the data won’t transition over from CodeRED.”

