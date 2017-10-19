Voters to decide fate of $23M bond

By David Jenkins

Staff Writer

[email protected]

In preparation for the November 7 Capital Improvement bond election, city officials held two town hall meetings so residents could understand the scope of the projects.

Voters are being asked to vote on bonds to finance nearly $23 million in projects. The bond is broken down into four propositions. Citizens can vote on all four collectively or individually.

“These are long-term expensive projects and we look at them as investments in the community,” Mayor Scott Bradley said.

Despite the city’s efforts, the town hall meetings were not well attended. Six residents attended the Oct. 7 presentation and one attended the Oct. 10 meeting.

Both meetings featured informative exhibits in the city hall lobby before adjourning to council chambers.

