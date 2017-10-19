Plano East-McKinney football

• The contest between Plano East (1-2 in District 6-6A) and McKinney (2-1) will kick off 7:30 p.m. tonight at McKinney’s Ron Poe Stadium.

• McKinney leads 21-7 end of the first quarter.

• McKinney leads Plano East 42-21, as the Lions’s Matt Gadek rushes for 357 and four touchdowns in the first half to become McKinney’s all-time leading rusher.

• McKinney leads Plano East 49-36 after three quarters.

• McKinney wins 63-50 as the Lions’ Gadek sets a new state single-game rushing mark at 594 yards. He carried the ball 48 times and scored six touchdowns.

• The loss drops Plano East to 1-3 in District 6-6A, while McKinney improves to 3-1.