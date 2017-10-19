PESH cheerleaders have school spirit

By David Jenkins

Staff Writer

[email protected]

They are the leaders of school spirit, rallying crowds at games and pep rallys with pom-poms, cheers and unsurpassed athleticism.

For the team of 24 cheerleaders at Plano East Senior High, they have been preparing for several months to motivate the crowds and cheer on the football team from the sidelines, and in the gym cheering on the volleyball and basketball teams as well.

Cheerleading tryouts are held in March. Once the team is picked the girls practice together the remainder of the school year. To further hone their cheer skills, the 24-member squad attends the UCA Cheer camp over summer break.

“They are taught new skills, cheers, dances, and most up to date safety regulations,” Kip Sanders, PESH cheerleading coach said.

Once the new school year starts the girls practice during sixth and seventh periods and occasionally on weekends and school holidays. They learn the school song, fight song, and band dances. The athletic aspect involves putting together stunt groups for stunts, pyramids and basket tosses.

For the full story see the Oct. 19 issue or subscribe online.