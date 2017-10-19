Beating McKinney vital to keeping playoff hopes alive

By Greg Ford

After last Friday’s 13-7 loss to McKinney Boyd, the Panthers stood 1-2 in the District 6-6A standings with four games left to play. That means tonight’s game at McKinney takes on significant meaning.

“I think we’re starting the playoffs,” head coach Joey McCullough said. “We’ve got to get a win here, because I believe it is a key to us getting in.”

In McKinney, the Panthers face a squad that McCullough said “will be challenging.”

“They’re big physically on the offensive line and they have a great running back in (Matthew Gadek),” McCullough said. “They play solid defense.”

The Lions also have the postseason in their sights, too, as they’re 2-1 following last week’s 31-14 loss to Denton Guyer. In other 6-6A action, Wylie beat Plano West 56-27 and Allen beat Plano 38-10.

The Lion-Panther matchup is the lone Thursday district contest.

On Friday, Wylie faces Plano at Clark Stadium, McKinney Boyd plays Plano West at Kimbrough Stadium and Allen travels to Denton Guyer.

