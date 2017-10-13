PESH CC teams make regionals

From Staff Reports

The Plano East girls’ cross country team scored 66 points to win the Oct. 10 District 6-6A meet in Denton. That advanced them to the Oct. 23 Region I meet in Lubbock, where they’ll be joined by the Panthers, who finished third (78) behind Wylie (43) and Plano West (66).

Martha Brown led the Lady Panthers (fifth at 19:40.85), while Devin Vallejo (fourth at 16:16.39) led the PESH boys.

Volleyball

The Lady Panthers fell to 5-6 in District 6-6A following a 17-25, 21-25, 13-25 loss Friday to McKinney. That came on the heels of a five-set loss to Plano, 25-21, 25-22, 10-25, 18-25, 6-15 on Oct. 10.