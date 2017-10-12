PISD trustees updated on school calendar survey

Staff Writer

Plano Independent School District Board of Trustees were updated on the community impact survey related to the proposed 2018-’19 year calendar Oct. 3.

According to the district, 4,000-plus residents took the survey. Parents accounted for 2,000, plus over 1,000 staff and 117 students answered the survey as well. A little over 57 percent of total responders were in favor of a start date of Aug. 13. Just fewer than 43 percent liked the Aug. 15 start date. District staff preferred the mid-week Aug. 15 start.

Karla Oliver, PISD assistant superintendent for government, community and planning initiatives, said in general some commentators want a later start date to line up with districts nationwide.

“This would allow students to avoid scorching summer heat and to align with UIL practice schedules. Those who support the early start like the balanced academic semester and the child care options for working parents,” she said.

Trustee Greg Myers raised the question of adding 10 extra minutes to the school day instead of an earlier start.

