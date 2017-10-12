Fire department open house Saturday

Staff Writer

This year marks the 12th anniversary of the Murphy Fire Rescue Department open house.

The event is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14 at 206 N. Murphy Rd. in the Municipal Complex. For more information call 972-468-4300.

This year’s theme is Every Second Counts: Plan 2 Ways Out!

Perry Elliott, Murphy Fire Rescue Fire Marshall, said it’s very important to have two ways out of every room in your home if possible.

“Fire or smoke may block one exit and prevent you from heading that one way; therefore, you need a second route or ‘Plan B’. The average fire doubles in size every minute, therefore, every second truly counts,” he said. “Having the plan established is only the first part of being prepared for a fire in your home. Practicing the plan at least a couple of times a year, especially for younger children, is paramount to a good safe outcome. Never go back into your home or a burning building once you have managed to exit.”

