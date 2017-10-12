East looks to avoid being thrown by Broncos

By Greg Ford

Sports Editor

[email protected]

Plano East’s most important game of the district season will be Friday at Kimbrough Stadium in Murphy.

It’s there the Panthers, 1-1 in 6-6A following a 55-24 loss last Friday to Denton Guyer, will meet the 1-1 McKinney Boyd Broncos in a contest that could have playoff implications. Should East win, it’ll be 2-1 with four games left in the regular season, but if the Panthers fall, they’ll be 1-2 and likely have to win three of their last four games in order to secure a postseason berth.

In Boyd, the Panthers face fresh off a 23-14 victory over Wylie — PESH beat the Pirates in overtime in the Sept. 30 district opener — and with playoff thoughts of their own.

