Early voting for bond, constitutional amendments starts Oct. 23

Early voting for the city of Murphy bond election and seven constitutional amendments commences Monday, Oct. 23 and continues through Friday, Nov. 3. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 7.

Residents can cast their early votes at the Murphy Community Center, located at 205 N. Murphy Rd. and any other location. Additional locations are listed on the Collin County elections website.

Early voting times at the Community Center are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 23-27, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 29, and 7 a.m. Oct. 30-31 and Nov. 1-3.

Election day voting times are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 7.

Residents are being asked to vote on the sale of long-term bonds to finance nearly $23 million in projects and will vote separately in four areas.

The projects will be broken down into four propositions. Those are Proposition A totaling $15.5 million for street improvements, Proposition B at $1.7 million for public safety facilities, Proposition C for $1.3 million for improvements to existing municipal buildings, and Proposition D totaling $4.4 million for park and recreation facilities.

