• Tonight’s football game between Plano East and Denton Guyer will kick off 7:30 p.m. at Kimbrough Stadium.

• Denton Guyer leads Plano East 7-3 after one quarter of play.

• Guyer leads PESH 21-10 at halftime.

• Guyer ahead 35-24 after three quarters.

• Plano East falls 55-24 to Denton Guyer and is now 1-1 in District 6-6A. The Panthers will host McKinney Boyd, also 1-1 in district after beating Wylie 23-14, next Friday at Kimbrough Stadium.