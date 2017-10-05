Golden Girls full of spirit

Staff Writer

Friday nights in the fall are busy for students and athletes at Plano East Senior High especially for students performing at football games.

For the 57 juniors and seniors on the Golden Girls drill team, football season is spent cheering for their team from the stands and performing on the field during halftime.

The group is under the guidance of director Mackenzie McCall and Assistant Director Brittany Titus.

Just like the Panthers football team, preparation for game night begins before the start of the school year.

Each member is required to attend a camp in June and one two weeks before school starts in August. During that time they learn all football game and pep rally routines.

