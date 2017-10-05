Collin College celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month

From Staff Reports

[email protected]

Collin College will continue to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month in October with events — they are free and open to the public — taking place at the college’s Spring Creek Campus, 2800 E. Spring Creek Pkwy in Plano and its Preston Ridge Campus, 9700 Wade Blvd., Frisco.

The following are the October events:

Spanish Short Stories/Poems & Music — 12:30-1:45 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 5 at the Spring Creek Campus Atrium.

• Hispanic Heritage Month Fiesta with music, dancing and food — 1:45-3:45 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 10 at the Spring Creek Campus atrium, including a performance by Ida y Vuelta.

• Short Film Screening: The Immigrant Experience — 1-2:15 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 11, Spring Creek Campus, room B112.

• Play Reading: Hispanic American Dreamers: Living La Vida Indocumentada — 2:30-3:45 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 12, Spring Creek Living Legends Conference Center, Section AB.

The Communications and Humanities Division and the Student Activity Fee Advisory Committee sponsor Hispanic Heritage Month at Collin College. For more information, please contact Dulce de Castro at [email protected]

