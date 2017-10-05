City officials say no room for an inn

Staff Writer

Those looking for overnight lodging in Murphy will have to look elsewhere.

Planning and Zoning unanimously denied Champion Langford Partners, applicant, a special use permit and variance request for a Hampton Inn during its Monday, Sept. 25 meeting.

The proposed 82-room four-story hotel, with a 3,000 square foot ballroom, would have been located on the 300 block of E. FM 544, approximately 300 feet north of the intersection of North Maxwell Creek and 544.

The 2.169 acre lot is part of the remaining undeveloped land of Murphy Marketplace between 24 Hour Fitness and North Maxwell Creek Road, and backs up to the railroad tracks.

“It was kind of unnerving to know that I have been working on Murphy Marketplace for over 10 years. When we worked with the city at the start of the project we wanted a hotel and it was included it in our development plan,” Eric Langford, of Champion Langford Partners said. “For some reason or another it didn’t happen. Now we have the chance to do it. A hotel is something desirable to have in a retail development. Those staying in the hotel would also spend money in the city.”

