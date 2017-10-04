McMillen-Wylie freshman football

From Staff Reports

McMillen’s freshman A team defeated the Wylie Maroon 22-21 on Sept. 28, with Seth Stottlemyre, TJ Sorrells and Damion Gunnels each scoring touchdown. Austin Weeks made an amazing interception to secure the win, and had a great night on both sides of the ball.

The Wylie Maroon received outstanding play from its offensive line, which was led by center Luke Wiseman, which allowed William Perry was able to run up and down the field.

The Wylie White team defeated McMillen 6-0, with Chris Washington scoring the game’s lone touchdown. The defense kept McMillen out of the end zone all night, and Brenden Davis played especially well at nose guard.