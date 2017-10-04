Lady Panthers rally to beat Allen

From Staff Reports

[email protected]

Plano East volleyball rallied from an 0-2 deficit Tuesday to defeat Allen 3-2 and improve to 4-4 in District 6-6A. The win also avenges a district first-round loss to Allen, something PESH hopes to duplicate Friday at McKinney Boyd. After that, the Lady Panthers will play Tuesday, Oct. 10 at Plano.

East, which won 23-25, 24-26, 25-14, 25-19, 15-10, recorded 64 kills against the Lady Eagles, with Allison Owen getting a team-high 18 and Kirby Smith and Lauren Dooley each adding 14. The Lady Panthers also kept games alive with 75 defensive digs, with Channing McCurdy recording 25.