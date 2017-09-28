Water rates set to increase starting October

By David Jenkins

Staff Writer

[email protected]

The city of Murphy has increased its water rates starting in October for fiscal year 2017-’18. The increase is due to a rate increase passed along by North Texas Municipal Water District

City Manager Mike Castro said this would be the only increase in city fees for this fiscal year.

Based on a five-year plan, residents using an average 10,000 gallons of water and wastewater per month will see an increase of $13.07 per month to $128.20 this year, up from the current rate of $115.12.

The annual water rate increase from this year’s budget is based on an increase in the take-or-pay volume from 1.38 million gallons to 1.4 million gallons of water and an increase in the purchase rate of the water from $2.58 per 1,000 gallons to $2.83 per 1,000 gallons from NTMWD,

The result is an overall increase in the NTMWD pass through cost of water of $404,700 or 11.33 percent.

