Murphy Middle School clubs help pets in need

[email protected]

Over the last two weeks Murphy Middle School PALS, Student Council, National Elementary Honor Society and National Junior Honor Society sponsored a donation drive for Hurricane Harvey and Irma families called Creature Care.

The school collected 400 items worth $3,196. Collected were food, cat litter, beds, toys and crates.

They sent 115 items directly to the SPCA in Houston, 260 to the SPCA in McKinney, 25 to Shutt’er Down Ranch (North Texas Cat Rescue) who are taking in injured and owner surrendered animals from Irma and Harvey.

In the massive evacuations from the floodwaters and impending hurricane, families in the 53 counties affected by the storms often had to leave their pets behind. Animal rescue groups went in to rescue as many animals as they could and operations are still ongoing.

In order to reunite these pets with their families, the SPCA across Texas is taking in and sheltering these animals. The SPCA in McKinney currently houses 175 cats and kittens, while the Dallas SPCA is housing over 250 dogs, and those numbers are continuing to grow. As such, the SPCA has a huge need for supplies to help them care for those animals over the next few months.

