Mayor delivers State of the City address

Mayor Scott Bradley gave a State of the City address to Murphy Chamber of Commerce members during the Tuesday, Sept. 19 monthly luncheon at the Community Center.

“The state that the city is in right now is fantastic. We are doing good financially and are providing the services that our citizens have come to expect,” he said.

Bradley started off his 20-minute presentation covering the city’s property tax rate of 50 cents per $100 accessed valuation and fiscal year 2017-’18 budget of $13.1 million.

The mayor said budget time is always a tense one for council. They argue, negotiate and prioritize what the needs of the city are. They keep in mind that they want a quality budget and to keep the tax rate down.”

He pointed out that in 2014 the city took an aggressive stance on lowering the tax rate.

“We wanted to help our citizens out and by lowering the tax rate we were able to do just that,” Bradley said.

