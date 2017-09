From Staff Reports

The Lady Panthers are now 3-3 in District 6-6A following a 21-25, 21-25, 29-27, 22-25 loss Tuesday at Plano West. They’ll look to close out the district’s first half with a home win Friday against Denton Guyer. The second half begins Tuesday, Oct. 3 at home versus Allen.

Allison Owen had six kills Tuesday to lead the Lady Panthers, while Channing McCurdy had six defensive digs to lead East in that category.