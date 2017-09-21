Friday, 22 September, 2017
BREAKING NEWS
Plano ISD property tax rate remains steady

Related Posts

Facebook

The Murphy Monitor

6 hours ago

The Murphy Monitor

From Murphy Middle School Principal Matthew Conrad:
This is a courtesy message to let you know that one of our school buses, Bus 605, was involved in a minor accident this afternoon. The rear driver’s side of the bus was hit by a car as it was exiting school property.
There were no injuries and a second bus was dispatched to pick up students and continue their commute home. We appreciate the prompt response of the Murphy Police Department, along with the district’s transportation and security services departments. If you have questions or concerns, please feel free to contact our school. ... See MoreSee Less

View on Facebook
·Share

The Murphy Monitor

1 day ago

The Murphy Monitor

Come join us to celebrate the 40th Anniversary of the 1977 Wylie Pirates State Championship. ... See MoreSee Less

Photo

View on Facebook
·Share

The Murphy Monitor

2 days ago

The Murphy Monitor

The Murphy Monitor updated their profile picture. ... See MoreSee Less

Photo

View on Facebook
·Share

View on Facebook