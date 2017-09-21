Plano ISD property tax rate remains steady

Staff Writer

For the third straight year, residents who pay property taxes to Plano Independent School District won’t see a rate increase, but their tax bills will go up.

The PISD board of trustees approved a property tax rate of $1.439 per $100 appraised valuation during the September meeting.

According to Steve Fortenberry, PISD Chief Financial Officer, the district expects to collect eight percent more this year in property taxes although a portion of the new revenue will go directly to the state for mandatory recapture payments.

Under recapture, the district will send $150.6 million, or $46 million more than the $104.6 million surrendered last year, to the state under the Robin Hood Plan. The plan mandates that a certain percentage of tax dollars is redistributed from affluent school districts to the state for distribution to low property wealthy districts.

