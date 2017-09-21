City plans, prepares for annual Maize Days

Staff Writer

[email protected]

If you’re looking for a family fun event, the ninth annual Murphy Maize Days is coming soon.

The event formally opens Saturday, Sept. 30 at 10 a.m. at Murphy Central Park and closes at 8:30 p.m.

There will be a dynamic Kid Zone with free attractions for children of all ages including a preschool tent with multiple activities. Volunteers will be available to assist in both locations.

Activities available in the Kid and Infant Zones will be bounce houses, yard games, pirate ship, hay maze, train, kiddie car wash, corn pools, bubbles and gaga ball. Both areas will be open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Near the Kid Zone will be the touch-a-truck area where kids can learn about different trucks and equipment used in Public Works. Visitors will be able to climb aboard and take pictures.

In addition, there will be a game truck, shade-n-breeze tent to cool off, slide, market vendors and a preschool tent with various activities and pumpkin painting. The splash pad will be open.

For the full story see the Sept. 21 issue or subscribe online.