2018-’19 calendar options weighed

Staff Writer

[email protected]

Murphy students who attend schools in Plano Independent School District could be starting school earlier next year.

Karla Oliver, PISD Assistant Superintendent, presented a pair of drafts for next school year’s academic calendar at the September board of trustees meeting. Both options would account for 177 instructional days.

Start dates presented were Aug. 13 and a midweek date of Aug. 15. The district has plans to use September and October to research and gather input through a survey from taxpayers and vote on a final calendar in the Nov. 14 trustees meeting.

During public comment, Michele Rohleder said that she was against starting next school year earlier.

“August is one of the hottest months of the year. I’m worried about the health risks for children in band as well as how the calendar would impact band and football schedules,” she said.

For the full story see the Sept. 21 issue or subscribe online.