Wounded Panthers welcome break in action

The Panthers not only got beaten on the scoreboard last week in Arlington to the tune of 56-21, they also came off the field at UTA’s Maverick Stadium a little bruised up.

Fortunately, this weekend in the district-wide bye for all 6-6A teams before play resumes the weekend of Sept. 29.

“So it is a really great time for us to be off and be healthy,” head coach Joey McCullough said.

When the Panthers hit the field again, it’ll be on Friday, Sept. 29 at Wylie, which will kick off the district season and renew a potentially contentious rivalry, as the two schools are less than 10 miles apart.

For the Panthers, they’ll be looking to enter Wylie Stadium in much better shape than they left Arlington, particularly in the running game, which lost Jonathan Meadors, Trey Hunter and Trey Scott-Jones to injuries before or during the contest. By game’s end, Johnny Cisnero, a fourth-string running back and a linebacker as well, was the Panthers’ top ball carrier, rushing for 61 of PESH’s 170 yards. Overall, the Panthers had 297 yards of offense, while surrendering 532 to the Colts.



