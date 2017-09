From Staff Reports

The Lady Panthers improved to 2-2 in District 6-6A with a 25-14, 25-23, 25-18 victory over McKinney. PESH will next play Friday at Wylie and then Tuesday, Sept. 26 at Plano West.

Kirby Smith had 14 kills for the Lady Panthers, who finished with 44 overall. Smith also had 10 defensive digs, with Channing McCurdy getting a team-high 13; East recorded 41 as a team.