The Plano East-Arlington football game will kick off 7:30 p.m. tonight at the University of Texas-Arlington.

• Arlington leads Plano East 14-0 after the first quarter.

• Arlington 21, Plano East 14 at halftime.

• Arlington 35, Plano East 21 end of the third quarter.

• Arlington downs the Panthers 56-21, leaving East at 1-2 with a bye next week. The Panthers resume action Friday, Sept. 29 at Wylie in the District 6-6A opener.