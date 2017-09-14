From Staff Reports

[email protected]

To vote in the Nov. 7 bond election and Constitutional Amendment election, Murphy citizens must register to vote by Oct. 10 if they are not currently registered.

Residents are being asked to approve the issuance of $22.96 million in new general obligation bonds for improvements in streets, public safety facilities, existing municipal buildings, and parks and recreation facilities.

Also up for election are seven amendments to the Texas Constitution. Some communities, but not Murphy, also are conducting city council and school board elections.

Early voting for the Nov. 7 election starts Oct. 23 and runs through Nov. 3.

To register, pick up a form available at the office of the Collin County Election Administrator, 2010 Redbud Blvd., Suite 102, in McKinney, or at the County Clerk’s Office in McKinney.

Registration forms are available online through the office of Texas Secretary of State at www.sos.state.tx.us.

