Plano East rallies to down Jesuit 41-30

By Greg Ford

Sports Editor

[email protected]

DALLAS — For a while last Saturday, it appeared Plano East was headed for loss No. 2, this time at the hands of Jesuit during The Cotton Bowl Prep Showcase.

Then a funny thing happened on the way to the final gun, the Panthers decided to take over the game.

In doing so, they outscored the Rangers 20-6 over the final two quarters, turning a 24-21 halftime deficit into a 41-30 victory.

That evened PESH’s overall record at 1-1 with Game 3 scheduled for Friday against 2-0 Arlington at the University of Texas-Arlington.

A year ago, the Colts ran roughshod over the Panthers 47-29 at Kimbrough Stadium, and this year they appear once again to be a formidable foe.

That, too, applies to Plano East, which showed considerable improvement from its opening game loss to Duncanville.

(To view the entire story, check out the Sept. 14 issue of the Murphy Monitor or subscribe online)

