City employees dispatched to Houston area

City of Murphy employees lent a helping hand to those affected by Hurricane Harvey.

Communications Officer Julia Maschmann was dispatched to Dickinson, southeast of Houston, as part of the Texas Telecommunicator Emergency Response Taskforce.

TERT is comprised of trained dispatchers from around the state, coordinated through the North Central Texas Council of Governments, to assists dispatch centers in times of crisis. Other TERT groups helped in Rockport, Aransas Pass, Missouri City and Ingleside.

Maschmann got the call from TERT late Aug. 29. After meeting in Arlington at the Council of Governments, she and three other members left for Dickinson at 5:30 p.m. They arrived the next day at 1:45 a.m. finally got to their shelter around 4 a.m.

By the time the group arrived the floodwaters had receded in most areas.

