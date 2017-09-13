Plano East volleyball falls to Boyd

From Staff Reports

The Lady Panthers fell in five sets 25-20, 18-25, 25-21, 15-25, 6-15 on Tuesday to McKinney Boyd, leaving East 0-2 in District 6-6A. They will host Plano on Friday and then be at home Tuesday, Sept. 19 to face McKinney.

Allison Owen had 17 of her team’s 48 kills, with the next highest number being recorded by Kirby Smith (9). The latter also had nine service aces and a team-high 13 defensive digs. Sara Porsa also had double figures in the latter category (11), with Jenna Deggs getting eight.

