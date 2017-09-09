Murphy firefighters participate in Dallas Stair Climb

Climbing 110 flights of stairs is no easy feat, much less when one adds bunker gear, air packs and bullet proof vests into the mix.

For four Murphy firefighters, the Dallas 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb marked a time of friendship, laughter and a time of remembrance for those first responders who died Sept. 11, 2001 at the World Trade Center.

Embracing the motto, “They climbed so we climb,” the first responders took step after step to climb 55 flights to the top and then returned to the bottom of the Renaissance Tower to do it all over again.

