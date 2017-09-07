Residents, city personnel help those in need

Staff Writer

Murphy residents and city personnel banded together last week to lend a helping hand for those affected by Hurricane Harvey.

Community Emergency Response Team members were able to utilize their training skills working at the Tom Allen Recreation Center in southern Dallas.

Ken Pietrasik, Tom and Mary Hartman, Joe Richardson, and Ron Hill worked over 33 hours. The group helped carry supplies from trucks into the shelter, registered hurricane evacuees checking into the shelter and formed a serving line to feed evacuees hot food and performed other duties.

The group was dispatched after Murphy Fire Rescue Captain and CERT Liaison Officer Perry Elliott received the call from Cassandra Wallace, Emergency Management Specialist/Community Preparedness Program Manager of the City of Dallas.

Last week, the city held a donation collection at the Murphy Community Center.

