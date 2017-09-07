PESH senior pends novels

Staff Writer

[email protected]

Plano East senior Kiara Barron has accomplished something that not many kids her age have.

The 17-year self-published a two-part novel series entitled “Shadow of the Sacred Islands.”

“I’ve always had a passion for reading and writing,” Kiara said. “I’ve always liked being able to go into a different world. Especially one that I’ve created that hopefully other people will be able to find refuge in.”

Kiara began work on the first book in eighth grade. The idea for the book, however, started when she was in third grade. She completed the two-part fantasy novels at the age of 14.

“Ever since I was in elementary school, I’ve loved to read,” she said. “I was always inspired by stories and liked how they took me to different worlds.”

The Plano resident said her parents were a little bit surprised when they found out she was writing a book.

For the full story see the Sept. 7 issue or subscribe online.