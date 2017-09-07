Firefighters to climb in remembrance

Staff Writer

Murphy Fire Department Driver-Engineer Brent Ulch has many different reasons for climbing for a third time in Saturday’s 9/11 Dallas Memorial Stair Climb at the Renaissance Tower.

His main reason for the climb is to ensure that we never forget the 343 firefighters, 70 police and nine EMS who made the ultimate sacrifice Sept. 11, 2001 in the World Trade Center.

Even though it was 16 years ago, the firefighter though young at the time remembers it as if were yesterday.

“I was a firefighter early in my career on that tragic day. I had just got off shift and arrived at my home when the news broke about the first tower being attacked. As I sat there watching I still remember seeing the second plane in the background of the news reporter striking the other tower,” he said. “I spent the day glued to the television. Seeing the determination of the firefighters, EMS personnel, and law enforcement officers as they entered into those towers, most likely knowing they were never going home, is the one thing I will never forget.”

Ulch said there were many unsung heroes that day and he climbs to remember all of the heroes.

