Game update — Plano East vs. Duncanville

Varsity football

Plano East vs. Duncanville at Kimbrough Stadium

1st Qtr – Duncanville scores twice and leads PESH 14-0 heading into the second quarter.

2nd Qtr – Duncanville outscores East 21-7 and leads 35-7 at halftime.

3rd Qtr – Blair Zepeda’s field goal makes in 35-10 Duncanville going into the fourth period of the season opener.

4th Qtr – Plano East fall 42-24 to Duncanville.

