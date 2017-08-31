Troop 1776 explores outdoors

Staff Writer

Summer break was a busy one for Boy Scout Troop 1776 with trips around the state and country.

Things started with a trip to Camp Constantin located on Possum Kingdom Lake near Graford in Palo Pinto County. Members took part in hiking, archery, canoeing and swimming in the lake.

In July, Troop 1776 made the trek to West Virginia for the 2017 National Jamboree at the Summit Bechtel Reserve. This was the 19th year for the Jamboree. The event started July 19 and ended July 28.

As tradition for Troop 1776, the group left Texas a few days early and made stops in New York City, Washington, D.C and Maryland before arriving in Virginia.

Scouts visited the 9/11 Memorial, Freedom Hall, Trinity Church, Wall Street, Statue of Liberty, Rockefeller Center, St. Patrick’s Cathedral, Times Square and Grand Central Station in New York City.

