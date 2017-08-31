Plano ISD open to enrolling hurricane evacuees

From Staff Reports

[email protected]

Plano Independent School District welcomes families relocating as a result of Hurricane Harvey last week in the Houston area.

In preparation for evacuees, the district has provided information to campus principals and departments. Counselors are ready to serve families in managing the transition to new schools.

Additionally, the district has reached out to local agencies and congregations, so that they are all best-prepared.

More information contact Student Services at 469-752-8106 or visit www.pisd.edu/domain/460.