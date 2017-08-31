PISD first day enrollment drops

Staff Writer

Plano Independent School District saw an enrollment decrease of 585 students when classes started last week.

According to Lesley Range-Stanton, PISD executive communications director, official attendance for the first day, Monday, Aug. 28, was 51,538. There are 67 schools in the district.

“Those numbers could change at the close of the first week of school,” Range-Stanton said.

Attendance on the first day of school in 2016 was 52,123 students. In the past four years, the district’s total enrollment numbers have decreased each year. In 2012-’13 enrollment was 55,185, 54,882 in 2013-’14, 54,689 in 2014-’15 and 54,570 in 2015-’16.

PISD serves residents of approximately 100 square miles in southwest Collin County. This includes the cities of Murphy, Plano, Richardson, Dallas, Carrollton, Allen, Garland, Lucas, Parker and Wylie.

