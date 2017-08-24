Veterans tribute location approved

Staff Writer

[email protected]

The construction of a memorial to honor military veterans in Murphy received a big boost courtesy of city council last week.

Council approved a portion of land for the memorial, not to exceed more than one-half acre, north of Murphy Central Park food truck court during the Aug. 15 meeting.

Parks Superintendent Matt Parker said the tribute will not interfere with the eight acres of dedicated natural open space required by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Grant for Murphy Central Park construction.

According to Mayor Scott Bradley, the electricity and irrigation are already in place due to the food truck court. The parks department will be in charge of the upkeep of the grounds and irrigation after construction.

Other proposed sites included land west of the employee parking lot between the pond, near the flag pole in front of city hall, and on the east side of Central Park near the pond.

For the full story see the Aug. 24 issue or subscribe online.