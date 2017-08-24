Plano ISD XC Invitational this Saturday

From Staff Reports

Plano East will be part of the more-than 20-team field at the Plano XC Invitational, which is hosted by East, Plano and Plano West and will take place at Jasper High School. Joining the local teams will be squads from Wylie East, Sachse Anna, Dallas Thomas Jefferson, Dallas Kimball, Dallas Molina, Garland, Plano West, Richardson, Lake Highlands, J.J. Pearce, Rockwall, Trinity Christian Academy in Addison, Howe, Imagine International, Legacy Christian (Frisco), Lovejoy, Plano, Ursuline and Valley View.

Lovejoy captured the varsity boys’ competition last year, with Plano East taking fifth and Sachse finishing in the 23rd position. On the girls’ side, Frisco Liberty took first, with PESH Lady Panthers roaring in at ninth and Sachse in 25th.